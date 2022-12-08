Edmund (Butch) Michael Coughlin, age 75, joined his daughter Katie Courtney and his wife Karen Houlihan in heaven on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. Ed was born in Pipestone, Minn. on March 19, 1947 to Sylvester and Elaine Coughlin. On March 9, 1968 he married Karen L. Houlihan in Pipestone. Soon after, they moved to Mankato, Minn. and started their family. They were married for 46 years until Karen’s passing in 2014.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO