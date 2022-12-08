Read full article on original website
I-94 closed in Wayne County after woman's body hit multiple times on freeway
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
2 dead after semi-truck crosses US-23 median, causing multi-vehicle crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on US-23 in Livingston County involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles killed two people Monday night. According to police, a semi traveling north was south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township when they crossed the median just before 9:30 p.m. The semi hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Women hit by cars closes WB I-94 at Haggerty, shooting closes WB I-696 at Orchard Lake
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night. Vehicles hit the body of a woman at 8 p.m., causing westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed in Van Buren Township, according to MDOT. The body was struck multiple times and...
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
Troy police have to help drunk driver put his car in park after falling asleep at stoplight
A Sterling Heights man is facing drunk driving charges after police found him asleep at the wheel while waiting for a stoplight in Troy last week.
One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side. Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. . Officers responded to...
Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
1 dead in overnight shooting in Southwest Detroit
One person was shot dead in the street in Southwest Detroit. Police don't have a suspect identified but have canvassed the area of Parkinson and Bulwer Streets.
Macomb Township man shot 3 hawks after utility company refused to cut down trees
(FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man has been ordered to pay $4,500 to reimburse the state and an additional $475 in fines after he shot three young Cooper's hawks out of a tree. Arthur Anderson, 65, will also be on probation for six months and had his shotgun confiscated for the shootings.
West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
Detroit adds new police towing software, introduces stolen car storage waiver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is implementing changes to its police towing policies to increase transparency and help people whose vehicles are towed. Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced the reforms Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved seven towing companies that Duggan...
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
