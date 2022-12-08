ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

fox2detroit.com

2 dead after semi-truck crosses US-23 median, causing multi-vehicle crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on US-23 in Livingston County involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles killed two people Monday night. According to police, a semi traveling north was south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township when they crossed the median just before 9:30 p.m. The semi hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side. Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. . Officers responded to...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit adds new police towing software, introduces stolen car storage waiver

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is implementing changes to its police towing policies to increase transparency and help people whose vehicles are towed. Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced the reforms Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved seven towing companies that Duggan...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI

