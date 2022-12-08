Read full article on original website
Santa Makes a Visit to Trinity United Presbyterian Church
ZANESVILLE,OH- Santa Claus made an early visit to Zanesville. Trinity United Presbyterian Church hosted their very first Drive by Santa everybody was invited to meet Santa while being able to stay in their cars. Mr. Claus handed out a candy cane to each child and asked them what they wanted for Christmas this year.
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer
Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
Marianna Hagan
Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
Once Upon a Christmas IX Returns to the Secrest Auditorium for a Good Cause
ZANESVILLE, oh – The ninth annual Once Upon a Christmas show returns December 10th. Once Upon a Christmas Nine, We Three Kings, is a variety show that high lights dancers, singers, actors and more. With 60 talented cast members of all ages, the Once Upon a Christmas show will be happening December 10th at the Secrest Auditorium at 2 and 7pm.
Saundra “Jo” Chattos
Saundra “Jo” Chattos, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 11, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Thomas Frederick and Elizabeth Faye King Fenton. Jo enjoyed many years in retail security with Hart’s Department Stores as well as JC Penney. She concluded her career with Med Ben Health Insurance. Jo enjoyed playing Euchre with the “Card Club”, gardening and tending to her flowerbeds. She was best known as a Master Quilter to those she met at local bazaars.
Judith K. Beadle
Judith Kay Beadle, 77, of Cambridge entered into Heaven surrounded by her children on December 13, 2022. She was born August 30, 1945 in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Asbury and Lela Faye (Kirkbride) White. She retired at the age of 75 from the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center...
Richard M. Terrill
Richard Michael ‘Rick’ Terrill, 69 of Zanesville, Ohio died at 12:35 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born August 1, 1953 in Zanesville, the son of the late Charles E. and Dollie Mae (nee: Bash) Terrill, Sr. Rick was a...
Paul Kent Nichols
(Paul) Kent Nichols, 72, of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 3:16 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville with his family by his side. He was born October 17, 1950 in Morgan County, the son of the late Paul and Velma (nee: Parsons) Nichols. Kent...
Gary Leroy Sprankle
Gary Leroy Sprankle, 56, of Crooksville died in the evening hours of Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. He was born the baby boy on September 30, 1966, to his parents, Roger and Dorothy (Dobbins) Sprankle of Crooksville. Gary was a very hard worker, once...
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Harvey Kaufman
Harvey M. Kaufman, 87, died peacefully on Friday December 10th 2022 in Zanesville, Ohio of natural causes. He was born on February 16th 1935 in Washington, PA the son of Nathan M. and Freida Abel Kaufman. Deceased are two brothers, Marvin and Sidney Kaufman; and a nephew, Nathan Kaufman. Harvey...
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
Starley Jane Kinnan
Starley Jane Kinnan, 82, of South Zanesville, passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday December 10, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1940 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray and Mary E. Helriggle. She worked as Essex Wire for a short time before being a stay at home mom. Starley loved to sew for everyone which was her passion. She also enjoyed crafts, baking cakes. Starley and her husband Elden loved to go bowling, camping, and traveling together as these were their greatest memories. She is survived by two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Grandchildren Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa (Dane) Cerovski. Great-grandchildren Isabelle Ann Cerovski and Hutton Michael Cerovski. Niece Lisa Cronin. Brother John (Roger Paisley) Fortner. Sister Connie Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elden Kinnan, whom she married on August 24, 1960. Two sisters Sam Hawk and Mary Jo Hatfield. Brother-in-laws Marion Junior Hatfield and Bob Allen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Lisa Cronin, Amy Francione, Jessica Henderson, Lynn Worden, and all the staff at the Morrison House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday December 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday December 14, 2022 with Rev, Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
