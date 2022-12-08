Read full article on original website
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing
King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Samantha Markle Addresses The Suggestion Meghan Markle Didn’t Have a Family: ‘Some People Have Cinderella Complexes’
Samantha Markle spoke to Patricia Demetriou, also known as PDina, about her life and her relationship with Meghan Markle. Here's what she had to say.
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Meghan Markle says it was 'painful' being told not to invite one of her closest friends, Samantha Markle's biological daughter, to her wedding
Meghan Markle said she and Samantha Markle's biological daughter, Ashleigh, have a close relationship, but she couldn't invite her to the wedding.
Prince Harry says men in the royal family have an 'an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold'
Prince Harry said there is a "temptation" among members of the royal family to follow their heads rather than their hearts when it comes to marriage.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over
King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen
Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Picture
The short teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, features never-before-seen photos of the couple. One that caught our eye? A photo of the two as newlyweds, holding hands and dancing at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. The photo shows Meghan...
Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family
A royal expert points out how Meghan Markle's comment during her final Archetypes podcast might have been a dig at the royal family.
