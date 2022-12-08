ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakesburg, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ottumwaradio.com

Identity of Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Released

The Iowa Department of Public Safety released the name of the suspect accused of armed robbery who was apprehended in Blakesburg last week and got shot in the process. On December 7th, deputies from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa that spanned multiple jurisdictions.
BLAKESBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery

An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
OTTUMWA, IA
iheart.com

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa

(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
BLAKESBURG, IA
kciiradio.com

More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting

On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses

A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges

BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
OSKALOOSA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision

A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
NEW LONDON, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy