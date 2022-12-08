Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ottumwaradio.com
Identity of Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Released
The Iowa Department of Public Safety released the name of the suspect accused of armed robbery who was apprehended in Blakesburg last week and got shot in the process. On December 7th, deputies from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa that spanned multiple jurisdictions.
KCCI.com
Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
iheart.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
KCRG.com
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
kniakrls.com
Southeast Warren Schools Closing Early Today Due to Illnesses, Multiple Other Schools Affected
The Southeast Warren Community School District will be dismissed at 1:30pm today and be canceled tomorrow, December 13th due to student and staff illness. Multiple schools across south central Iowa have been affected by seasonal illness including colds, flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to schools closing. Indianola...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0