19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Richland Two's school choice online applications now being accepted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The online application process for Richland School District Two's "Choice Program" is now open. The program allows students to apply to a magnet school, virtual school or another school outside of their residential school zone. Parents/guardians applying online can indicate up to three schools or programs they would like their student to attend.
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
coladaily.com
Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments awarded for Business Watch Program
The Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments received an award Friday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA). They received the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award at the SCLEOA Annual Conference for their Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program was nominated by the Greater Cayce West Columbia...
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
abccolumbia.com
Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
wach.com
Local law enforcement agencies take part in large-scale active shooter training
WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Law enforcement at Midlands Technical College, simulated some real life scenarios to make sure the campus is ready for the worst case scenario. The campus was swarmed by several law enforcement agencies, first responders, health care officials and even school district leaders. All of those...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
abccolumbia.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
