Gray, GA

WMAZ

DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Huey Magoo's opens new location in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rapidly growing chicken chain Huey Magoo's has opened its new location on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. “We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” say franchisees, the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
mercer.edu

Life Trustee remembered for commitment to Mercer and bankruptcy reform

Mercer University alumnus and Life Trustee the Hon. Walter Homer Drake Jr., whose work as a U.S. bankruptcy judge led to major reforms in bankruptcy law, has died. Drake was one of Mercer’s biggest supporters, and as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in reviving intercollegiate football in Macon. He and his wife, the late Ruth Drake, gave the lead gift to help construct the new stadium, and the field house was named in their honor.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe

UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

