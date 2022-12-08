Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
The Warner Robins Demons fail to win their third consecutive GHSA 5A football state title
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demons faced the undefeated Ware County Gators in the GHSA 5A football state championship game. The Demons played in their sixth consecutive state title game and looked to win their third consecutive championship. However, things went differently for the Demons. The Gators...
WMAZ
Northside head coach Chad Alligood announces his resignation after three seasons
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After three seasons at Northside High School, head coach Chad Alligood announced his resignation on Monday. Alligood released a statement on Twitter announcing he was stepping down as the head coach of the football team. He served as an assistant coach at Northside before a...
Macon, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Macon. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
WMAZ
DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.
wgxa.tv
Huey Magoo's opens new location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rapidly growing chicken chain Huey Magoo's has opened its new location on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. “We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” say franchisees, the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.”
mercer.edu
Life Trustee remembered for commitment to Mercer and bankruptcy reform
Mercer University alumnus and Life Trustee the Hon. Walter Homer Drake Jr., whose work as a U.S. bankruptcy judge led to major reforms in bankruptcy law, has died. Drake was one of Mercer’s biggest supporters, and as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in reviving intercollegiate football in Macon. He and his wife, the late Ruth Drake, gave the lead gift to help construct the new stadium, and the field house was named in their honor.
Warner Robins man speaks on need for a homeless shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins community leaders met for a second time Monday to brainstorm ways to help the homeless in the area. Dozens of people want to help get folks off the streets. "They have a heart for the city and they just want to make a...
Warner Robins man says nearby solid waste station littering neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man says a company responsible for picking up waste is the same company responsible for scattering it over his neighborhood. Trash once kicked to the curb is sticking around in a Houston County neighborhood off Story Road -- scattered trash bags, cans, and even children's old toys.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
'Bring jobs and opportunities': Bibb leaders 'Macon It Happen' with mall revitalization
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mall is going through a transformation as we speak. The mall used to be the shopping hub for Central Georgia, but through the years, stores moved, the crowds shrunk, and it lost its draw. We showed that the mall may not be too busy...
58-Year-Old Harold Turner Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Forsyth (Forsyth, GA)
The Forsyth Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday night. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened close to the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road at around 7:30 p.m.
41nbc.com
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in car accident in Bleckley County identified
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis. A pedestrian is dead after being hit on State Route 87 in Bleckley County, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia Optima was...
41nbc.com
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
wgxa.tv
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
Coroner: Person found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the person who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the person is Destin Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
