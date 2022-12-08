ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Puts $2 Billion Into Solving Customer Problems

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Air travel simply isn't all that pleasant. You wait in line to board and hope to find overhead space for your bag (and even when it's there, it's a tight fit). Then, once you find your seat, you get to spend a few hours crammed into a narrow space while the person in front of you fully reclines, compressing your chest.

That's the best-case scenario because everyone who flies regularly has also dealt with delays, where they sit on the floor in a crowded airport or get stuck while the plane sits on the tarmac for hours.

After making your way through airport security, you then struggle with the WiFi, and when you finally connect, you realize that your phone has only 9% charge left.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report has tried to be a passenger-friendly airline. It has made lots of changes that disrupt normal airline practices, like not charging for bags, allowing people to change their flights, and offering free in-flight movies and live television.

Now, the airline has committed $2 billion to address some key passenger pain points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhIiD_0jbsqcEB00
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Southwest Pledges to Improve WiFi

Airplane Wifi works a lot like cruise-line internet access. You pay for it ($8 a day for Southwest passengers) and then have to hope it works. Sometimes it does, albeit almost always slowly, and at times it's hard to check your email, let alone stream a movie or get some work done.

Now, the airline is taking multiple steps to improve its in-air WiFi service, including:

"We're investing in our onboard connectivity and bandwidth available to each customer with upgraded technology that's now installing across our existing fleet, a strategy to diversify our WiFi vendors on upcoming aircraft deliveries, and plugging Southwest customers into in-seat power to keep them charged while in the air," Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Green said.

The improved service is being tested on hundreds of planes right now. Southwest has also been offering free WiFi on certain flights where the upgraded WiFi service has been installed. The goal is to test the system under high usage.

Southwest Adds Chargers, Bigger Overhead Bins

Long travel days can tax passengers' devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops. Southwest plans to address that by installing USB-A and USB-C power ports on every seat in the aircraft, "with a space-saving system that will not compromise legroom." The airline plans to bring these new ports onboard Boeing 737 Max aircraft beginning in early 2023.

"The ability to keep your devices charged while you are connected inflight is a request that we've heard consistently in ongoing conversations with our customers," said Southwest's customer-experience vice president, Tony Roach.

Southwest also plans to address another major passenger pain point: the lack of overhead-bin space on crowded flights. The airline plans to add "larger overhead bins that also bring easier access to store and retrieve luggage onboard. The larger overhead bins will be on aircraft deliveries beginning early next year."

"We listen to our customers, and their insights help us deliver on and exceed their expectations," Chief Executive Bob Jordan said. "Behind these commitments stand the legendary people of Southwest Airlines -- ready to welcome customers onboard with warmth, hospitality, and LUV."

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Making Popular Extra-Fee Add-on Free in 2023

Cruise lines, especially Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have a lot of added fees in addition to your base cruise fare. Some are mandatory. You have to pay your port fees and there's no getting out of taxes. Other...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
90K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy