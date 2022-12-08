Surviving the racing circuits of the 1960s and living to tell the tale nearly six decades later is no small feat, and that's what makes this particular 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS a rare bird. Particularly so considering the Carrera GTS once banged doors in the lead-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even if a stroke of bad luck meant it never saw the official green flag. This stunning Porche FIA GT Sports Car with a silver metallic exterior and blue/gray interior has an interesting history, and the model itself led to one of the most iconic Porsche race cars in the brand's history.

9 DAYS AGO