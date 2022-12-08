Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
McLaren exploring an SUV
McLaren as recently as 2019 was adamant that it would never launch an SUV at its road car division, but it seems the success rivals like Aston Martin and Lamborghini are enjoying with their own high-riding models is simply too hard to ignore. In the case of those rivals, a single SUV now accounts for around 50% of sales.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, Ferrari's F1 team principal: Today's Car News
Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing its redesigned GT. The new sports car is closely related to the redesigned SL launched for 2022, and as a result won't have a convertible option this time around. The latest prototype has dropped a lot of the camo gear of earlier testers. Ferrari...
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
MotorAuthority
Donkervoort F22 is a wilder follow up to the D8
Donkervoort on Sunday revealed the F22 as its follow-up to the D8 series of track cars. The F22 is a larger, more civilized car than Donkervoort's typical track machines, with more space and added comfort features, though its performance is still unmatched in many respects, such as the claimed ability to deliver 2.15 g of lateral acceleration, as well as a dry weight of about 1,650 pounds.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Top Speed
This Porsche 904 Carrera GTS Was Entered In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans
Surviving the racing circuits of the 1960s and living to tell the tale nearly six decades later is no small feat, and that's what makes this particular 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS a rare bird. Particularly so considering the Carrera GTS once banged doors in the lead-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even if a stroke of bad luck meant it never saw the official green flag. This stunning Porche FIA GT Sports Car with a silver metallic exterior and blue/gray interior has an interesting history, and the model itself led to one of the most iconic Porsche race cars in the brand's history.
The 10 Best BMW Motorcycles Ever Made
When most of us think of BMW as a brand, we envisage high-end or luxury saloon cars known for their comfort, reliability, and performance. In fact, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, to give it its full name, has its roots in aircraft engine manufacture, and its motorcycle production branch, known as BMW Motorrad, produced its first successful vehicle as far back as 1923. The German marque has since become one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers, producing some of the best quality and best-performing vehicles in the industry from their highly-automated and futuristic Berlin-Spandau plant.
MotorAuthority
Williams F1 team parts ways with Jost Capito
The Williams Formula 1 team announced on Monday the departure of its CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito. The motorsports veteran and brains behind Ford's original Focus RS and F-150 Raptor only joined Williams at the end of 2020, having postponed retirement plans to join the squad following its sale to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital earlier that year.
