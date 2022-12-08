Dayton no answer for former Wright State star in road lost at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA — The Dayton Flyers could not stop former Wright State star Grant Basile Wednesday night in a 77-49 loss to Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Flyers fall to 5-5 on the season.

Basile scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as the Hokies outscored UD, 18-0, over a seven minute stretch of the first half.

He played at Wright State from 2018-2022, redshirting in 2018. Basile scored 1,000 career points for the Raiders and helped them to the school’s first ever NCAA Tournament win last season in the First Four in Dayton back in March. Basile transferred to Virginia Tech after entering the Transfer Portal.

DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. UD shot only 30% from the field, including 3-15 from three-point range.

Dayton jumped out to a 10-4 lead to start the game as Holmes scored six points. Virginia Tech took a 13-12 lead on a Basile three-pointer and never trailed again.

The Hokies got two more treys by Basile and a three-pointer play by Sean Pedulla to increase the lead to 24-16. Holmes scored to cut it to 24-18 with 7:39 remaining in the first half. Virginia Tech went on a 18-0 run over a seven minute stretch that Toumani Camara ended with a three with 39 seconds left until halftime and the Flyers trailed, 42-21, at halftime.

Virginia Tech maintained a solid double digit lead throughout the second half.

Dayton outrebounded the Hokies, 42-35, and Camara scored nine points to get over 1,000 points for his college career, this includes 529 at Georgia and 479 at UD.

The Flyers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host UNC Asheville at the UD Arena.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can listen to the game here at WHIO.com.

