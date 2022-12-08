Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’ve been checking out the TV deals for a last-minute holiday purchase, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer today. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you $300 off the usual price. Packed with plenty of great features while offering a huge screen for the price, this is the ideal TV for movie and gaming fans alike. You’ll likely need to be quick to grab this deal though with the TV already a popular pick on the site. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Digital Trends
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today
Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.
Digital Trends
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
The best MacBook in 2022
Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Digital Trends
Perfect for Nintendo Switch, Save 40% on this 512GB microSD today
Grabbed yourself a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales but don’t have enough storage for all your new games? Or maybe you want to expand your phone storage without breaking the budget? We’ve got one of the best deals around right here on a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card and adapter. You can grab this deal today for $60, saving $40 off the usual $100 price. That’s a huge saving you could put towards games, apps, or whatever else you fancy! With no guarantees this deal will be around tomorrow, we’d recommend shopping now in order to make sure you don’t miss out.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today
The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
pocketnow.com
Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends
MSI’s next laptop could have a mind-blowingly good display
When we reviewed MSI’s GT77 laptop earlier this year, we criticized its “lackluster” 1080p display. Well, that’s not going to be a problem anymore, because MSI is set to update the GT77 to come with a stonking 17.3-inch 4K screen with both a 144Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting, according to NotebookCheck. That could make it the first laptop to offer that refresh rate alongside both a 4K resolution and mini-LED tech.
Digital Trends
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT review: great GPUs, but no Nvidia killers
“The RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT impress with great value, but they don't top performance charts.”. It’s not often I get disappointed as a reviewer, but writing this RX 7900 XTX review left me a bit disappointed. That might surprise you if you’ve seen the score they’ve earned and the long list of pros these cards bring — AMD’s first Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs are among the best graphics cards you can buy right now. But against a rising tide of GPU prices, AMD was positioned to correct course, and these cards don’t fully deliver the goods. Value is back in a big way with the XTX model, but those looking for the best performance won’t find it with AMD’s latest cards.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s first (and only) 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off right now
If you’re shopping for the best TV deals among the highest quality TVs, Best Buy has what may be the best of all deals for you in the Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV. You can save $500 if you buy this Samsung model on sale for $1,800 instead of its regular $2,300 price. If you want a TV with the top new video and audio technology to continue to serve you and your family for years, don’t wait or you may be disappointed when the S96B sells out.
makeuseof.com
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
Comments / 0