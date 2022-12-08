Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man accused in armed standoff at Snohomish County courthouse held on $1 million bail
EVERETT, Wash. — The man who is accused of bringing a cache of weapons and body armor to the Snohomish County courthouse on Monday has been ordered to be held in jail on a bail of $ 1 million. David Hsu, 32, of Woodinville, was arrested after a three-hour...
KOMO News
Mother, boyfriend face murder charges for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — A judge has found probable cause to charge a mother and her boyfriend with murder after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
KOMO News
Twin brothers wanted for murder of a father in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — An urgent manhunt is underway for twin brothers wanted in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Lacey in August 2022. Investigators say 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Van Duren are wanted in the brutal beating murder of Sean Shea in a Super 8 Motel parking lot on August 30, 2022.
KOMO News
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
KOMO News
Seattle officer on leave amid probe into alleged stalking
MONROE, Wash. — A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOMO News
Man in Snohomish County courthouse standoff demanded to see '2 judges and the sheriff'
EVERETT, Wash, — Court documents allege the man who prompted an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse in Everett on Monday had rifles with bayonets and was demanding to see two judges and the county sheriff. An arrest report identified the man as 32-year-old David Hsu of Woodinville....
KOMO News
Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is in custody, facing charges, after Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns, and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident triggered a three hour standoof and lock down at the...
KOMO News
Pair attempt to steal ATM using stolen semi-tow truck in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.
KOMO News
Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID
SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
KOMO News
Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has launched a new initiative focused on property crimes against businesses. The approach with the initiative is in response to the growing backlog of cases and a push by small business owners to address the repeated instances of theft and vandalism. A...
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
q13fox.com
Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
KATU.com
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KOMO News
Person hit while not on crosswalk in Redmond hit and run accident
REDMOND, Wash. — A person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being injured in a hit and run in Redmond. The hit and run took place at 148th Ave NE & NE 24th St in Redmond. Police received a call about the incident at 6:20 p.m.
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
