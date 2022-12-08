Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
fox17.com
One person transported, one in custody after Antioch domestic-related shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man has been transported and one person is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Antioch, according to Metro Police. Serious injuries have been reported, according to Metro Police dispatch. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the dispatch call, it...
fox17.com
One person hurt during stabbing in Antioch Wednesday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was stabbed Wednesday morning in Antioch. Metro Nashville Police say that the stabbing happened on the 400 block of London Ct just before 1:10 a.m. The stabbing left the person critically hurt. Police say that a suspect is in custody. This is a...
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
fox17.com
Juvenile in custody, 21-year-old shot in head after Clarksville domestic-related incident
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old juvenile is in custody, and a 21-year-old is hospitalized after receiving a gunshot wound to the head at a Clarksville residence. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said they responded to an incident Monday morning for a domestic-related shooting where they found a 21-year-old man was shot in the head.
fox17.com
Old Hickory neighbors fed up with ongoing thefts, stolen packages
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cody Thayer’s been working from home this week, and re-positioned his security camera. Why? Someone stole his arthritis medication that’s worth $1,000. “It was terrible. It’s really frustrating because I work really hard and obviously, you can tell I’m working on renovating...
fox17.com
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
fox17.com
Dickson County kid with disabilities now has a ride to school following FOX 17 News report
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A welcome visitor rolled up the driveway to 8-year-old Kameron Beechum’s Dickson County home Monday morning. It’s a large SUV with a Dickson County Schools decal displayed on the side. This will be Kameron’s ride to school for the foreseeable future.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from Old Hickory resident, teacher
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Porch pirates are caught on camera hitting a neighborhood in Old Hickory overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes...
fox17.com
Two arrested in connection to cell phone thefts from downtown Nashville bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been charged in connection to organized theft of cell phones from downtown Nashville bars that were being sold out of state and overseas to China. Metro Police arrested 35-year-old Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla of Huntington Station, New York Monday evening with felony theft...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
fox17.com
Hendersonville man charged with stealing nearly $200,000 from church he worked at
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hendersonville man has been charged with stealing stealing nearly $200,000 from a church where he worked. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that agents discovered during an investigation that 32-year-old Daniel Meadows had access to church funds in his job position. Long Hollow...
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
Siblings found safe after running away from babysitter
Metro Police are searching for two missing children who were reported missing from East Nashville.
fox17.com
Police recover TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home with bureau-issued equipment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The TBI truck was found by La Vergne police overnight on Tuesday, say Murfreesboro police. The Dodge Ram 1500 was reported as deserted. A few pieces of TBI equipment were still in the truck. However, some items are still missing, including a state tag, body armor, a spare key, and a deactivated key card. Police continue to investigate.
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
Suspect Wanted for Attempted Robbery at Smyrna Bar and Grill
December 9, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of an attempted robbery at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna that occurred on 12/8/2022. More Crime news!. Any information please contact Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.
Man accused of stealing 50 phones from Broadway bars in one weekend
A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
fox17.com
Longtime Maury County reserve deputy killed in crash: 'He became someone's hero'
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A longtime reserve deputy was killed while patrolling a work zone Monday night, authorities confirmed. Deputy Brad Miller was positioned in the northbound lanes of Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike in Maury County when his unit was struck. The Maury County Sheriff's Department held...
fox17.com
Police: Two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 12/12/22 - Metro Police officers found the two children who ran away from their babysitter on Sunday. They are safe and not harmed, Metro Police reports. ---- A BOLO has been issued for two missing children out of East Nashville. A 9-year-old boy, Josue...
