Nashville, TN

fox17.com

One person hurt during stabbing in Antioch Wednesday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was stabbed Wednesday morning in Antioch. Metro Nashville Police say that the stabbing happened on the 400 block of London Ct just before 1:10 a.m. The stabbing left the person critically hurt. Police say that a suspect is in custody. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Old Hickory neighbors fed up with ongoing thefts, stolen packages

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cody Thayer’s been working from home this week, and re-positioned his security camera. Why? Someone stole his arthritis medication that’s worth $1,000. “It was terrible. It’s really frustrating because I work really hard and obviously, you can tell I’m working on renovating...
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police recover TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home with bureau-issued equipment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The TBI truck was found by La Vergne police overnight on Tuesday, say Murfreesboro police. The Dodge Ram 1500 was reported as deserted. A few pieces of TBI equipment were still in the truck. However, some items are still missing, including a state tag, body armor, a spare key, and a deactivated key card. Police continue to investigate.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

