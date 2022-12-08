Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings' Abysmal Defense Wastes a Great Kirk Cousins Game in 34-23 Loss to Lions
The Vikings allowed over 400 yards for the fifth consecutive game, a franchise record.
Detroit Lions catch HUGE break vs. Vikings
When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, they will have an opportunity to move to 6-7 on the season, and keep their playoff hopes alive. When the two teams met earlier in the season, the Lions had complete control of the game, until they didn’t, as the Vikings came back to win by four points. Now, according to reports, the Lions have caught a huge break for their week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
Vikings Injury Updates: Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, More
Kevin O'Connell had to go through more injury updates than usual during his Monday presser.
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Lions
Justin Jefferson set the franchise record for receiving yards in a game.
Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are ROLLING. On Sunday, the 5-7 Lions hosted the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win at Ford Field. Despite the records heading into the game, the Lions were favored to win the game, which shows they are starting to earn quite a bit of respect. That was not the case at all earlier in the season as the Lions continued to lose on their way to a 1-6 start. Goff remembers that and says “it feels good” to make the haters eat what they said.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 14 matchup vs. Vikings
Here we go! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions will look to keep their winning ways going when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. If the Lions can pull out the win, they will move to within one game of .500, despite starting the season with a 1-6 record. Though the Lions will likely have to win out to make the playoffs, they are playing some of the best football in the entire NFL, and their remaining schedule is certainly manageable. Here is what I believe the Lions starting offense will look like on Sunday against the Vikings.
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Detroit Lions make decision on Jared Goff for 2023 and beyond
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff, just about everybody believed that Goff was only going to be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their starter of the future. After getting off to a rough start with the Lions, Goff has gotten better and better, raising conversations about whether or not he could be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Lions have already decided their intentions for Goff.
Week 15 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Look for T.J. Hockenson to stay productive in Week 15 against the Colts.
Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making interesting pick in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Who does Todd McShay have the Detroit Lions selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft?Would it be a good idea for the Detroit Lions to select C.J. Stroud in Round 1?. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft as it pertains to our Detroit Lions. This is especially true when some of the “draft gurus” such as Todd McShay begin releasing their mock drafts. On Tuesday, McShay released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he has the Lions selecting a player that just about everybody seems to be mocking to them at pick No. 4.
Prominent NFL insider says Jared Goff is an MVP candidate
Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks. At the time of the trade, most seemed to believe that Goff would only be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their signal caller of the future. Well, if Goff has anything to say about that, he will be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Goff has been playing extremely well as of late, and prominent NFL insider Peter King now believes that he is an MVP candidate.
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
