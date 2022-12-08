ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Lootpress

Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’

A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...

