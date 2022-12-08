Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
lootpress.com
Over 1lb of meth, cocaine discovered during investigation, Jackson County man facing charges
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man faces charges following an investigation which led to the discovery of various illicit substances within a residence. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Rodney Rogers was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by Detective Seth Fisher.
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Couple charged with kidnapping after allegedly keeping a man locked in a dog cage
MONTCALM W.Va. (WVVA) By: Robert Castillo – In a criminal complaint obtained by WVVA, West Virginia State Police say Tricia and Walter Lee kept Gerald Bennett locked inside of a dog cage inside their mobile home on Muncy Lane in Montcalm. The complaint says Bennett lived with the couple...
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Fayette County man accidentally shoots himself in the head, may have been intoxicated
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accidental gunshot leaves one Fayette County man in the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 9, 2022, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobil Home Park in Oak Hill for a male...
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
Three former deputies arrested and charged for beating a Black inmate
Three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies have been arrested and charged for their role in an alleged beating of a Black inmate in September, according to authorities.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
