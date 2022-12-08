ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

schoolbusfleet.com

Rotary Announces Fully Automatic Air-Conditioning Recharging Machine Line

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), is launching a new line of fully automatic air-conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through the company’s partnership with TEXA. The equipment, unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, gives North American automotive service professionals a quick, efficient, and...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
notebookcheck.net

Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium

The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Food Beast

Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters

Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Associated Press

AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
probrewer.com

Packleader Elf-50 + Digital Manual

Lightly used to run ~70,000 cans through this equipment and it served us well. PackLeader ELF-50 – Up to 38 cans per minute, so can keep up with filling or can batch label. Set up on any tabletop. Dimensions L-W- H: 43.3” x 34.3” x 20” – Maximum Label...
CALIFORNIA STATE
probrewer.com

Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper, Pneumatic

AccuCapper™ BT Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper automatically tightens screw and lug type closures that have been placed on containers. The AccuCapper™ BT pneumatic clutch ensures an accurate and specific torque each and every time. Perfect for nearly every production setting requiring a pneumatic operation, the AccuCapper™ BT is one of the best all around cost effective semi-automatic capping solutions.
Salon

A breakthrough in nuclear fusion may produce "near-limitless energy"

Even long before climate change made it clear that constant burning of fossil fuels was wreaking havoc on Earth's climate, scientists and engineers wondered whether humankind might power our civilization with the same kind of energetic reaction that takes place in the sun. While fusion power, as it is known, is technically not a "renewable" form of energy like wind or solar, it is far more energy-dense. And unlike nuclear fission, which requires politically troublesome and hazardous uranium, nuclear fusion relies on lightweight elements, like hydrogen, which can be extracted from water.
NEVADA STATE
earth.com

Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
probrewer.com

3 BBL Stout Boil Kettle Electric, Non-Insulated

Excellent condition 3BBL Kettle, holds 145 US Gal at max capacity. Includes sight tube. Will passivate before shipping. Shipping not included, will put on pallet for free. https://conical-fermenter.com/3-BBL-Brew-Kettle-Electric.html?cat=298.
brytfmonline.com

Using ketchup correctly is not an art. It is mathematical equation science

Understanding the complex dynamics of why a sudden stream changes into a splash began by simplifying the problem from physics. a ketchup It is one of the most popular sauces in the USA, along with mayonnaise, but there comes a moment when Gets on everyone’s nerves Your Destiny: Remove those last drops packaging, which often results in splattering that may damage and stimulate clothing Embarrassing situations🇧🇷
probrewer.com

New Report Shows Craft Spirits Continuing to Grow

The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) and Park Street released the Craft Spirits Data Project (CSDP) at its annual Craft Spirits Economic Briefing, which was held at New York Distilling Co. last week. The report finds that the U.S. craft spirits market share reached 4.9% in volume and 7.5% in value in 2021, up from 4.7% in volume and 7.1% in value in 2020.
NEW YORK STATE
food-safety.com

Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner

Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
lsxmag.com

PRI 2022: Fuel Injector Clinic Fuels Market With Quality Injectors

If there is one portion of a build that requires the utmost attention, it’s the fuel injectors. These small pressurized valves sit near the intake manifold and push fuel into the engine. While seemingly small for the job, an injector can make or break a build. This is why it’s important to research when purchasing high-performance fuel injectors. Not only to avoid potentially faulty injectors and knockoffs but more to make sure your engine is compatible, well before tuning begins. One resource for all of these important details is the Fuel Injector Clinic.
OEM Off-Highway

The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital

When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
Transportation Today News

Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet

In a recently released report, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) assesses the infrastructure requirements to convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to battery electric. Full electrification would use more than 40 percent of the country’s present electricity generation, with some states needing to generate as much as 60 percent more electricity. Domestic long-haul trucking would […] The post Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet appeared first on Transportation Today.

