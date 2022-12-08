Read full article on original website
Related
schoolbusfleet.com
Rotary Announces Fully Automatic Air-Conditioning Recharging Machine Line
Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), is launching a new line of fully automatic air-conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through the company’s partnership with TEXA. The equipment, unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, gives North American automotive service professionals a quick, efficient, and...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
probrewer.com
Packleader Elf-50 + Digital Manual
Lightly used to run ~70,000 cans through this equipment and it served us well. PackLeader ELF-50 – Up to 38 cans per minute, so can keep up with filling or can batch label. Set up on any tabletop. Dimensions L-W- H: 43.3” x 34.3” x 20” – Maximum Label...
probrewer.com
Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper, Pneumatic
AccuCapper™ BT Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper automatically tightens screw and lug type closures that have been placed on containers. The AccuCapper™ BT pneumatic clutch ensures an accurate and specific torque each and every time. Perfect for nearly every production setting requiring a pneumatic operation, the AccuCapper™ BT is one of the best all around cost effective semi-automatic capping solutions.
A breakthrough in nuclear fusion may produce "near-limitless energy"
Even long before climate change made it clear that constant burning of fossil fuels was wreaking havoc on Earth's climate, scientists and engineers wondered whether humankind might power our civilization with the same kind of energetic reaction that takes place in the sun. While fusion power, as it is known, is technically not a "renewable" form of energy like wind or solar, it is far more energy-dense. And unlike nuclear fission, which requires politically troublesome and hazardous uranium, nuclear fusion relies on lightweight elements, like hydrogen, which can be extracted from water.
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
probrewer.com
3 BBL Stout Boil Kettle Electric, Non-Insulated
Excellent condition 3BBL Kettle, holds 145 US Gal at max capacity. Includes sight tube. Will passivate before shipping. Shipping not included, will put on pallet for free. https://conical-fermenter.com/3-BBL-Brew-Kettle-Electric.html?cat=298.
brytfmonline.com
Using ketchup correctly is not an art. It is mathematical equation science
Understanding the complex dynamics of why a sudden stream changes into a splash began by simplifying the problem from physics. a ketchup It is one of the most popular sauces in the USA, along with mayonnaise, but there comes a moment when Gets on everyone’s nerves Your Destiny: Remove those last drops packaging, which often results in splattering that may damage and stimulate clothing Embarrassing situations🇧🇷
probrewer.com
New Report Shows Craft Spirits Continuing to Grow
The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) and Park Street released the Craft Spirits Data Project (CSDP) at its annual Craft Spirits Economic Briefing, which was held at New York Distilling Co. last week. The report finds that the U.S. craft spirits market share reached 4.9% in volume and 7.5% in value in 2021, up from 4.7% in volume and 7.1% in value in 2020.
food-safety.com
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: Fuel Injector Clinic Fuels Market With Quality Injectors
If there is one portion of a build that requires the utmost attention, it’s the fuel injectors. These small pressurized valves sit near the intake manifold and push fuel into the engine. While seemingly small for the job, an injector can make or break a build. This is why it’s important to research when purchasing high-performance fuel injectors. Not only to avoid potentially faulty injectors and knockoffs but more to make sure your engine is compatible, well before tuning begins. One resource for all of these important details is the Fuel Injector Clinic.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
probrewer.com
Collective Arts Brewing Beverage Co-Packing/Production - Partner with Us! Beer // Wine // Spirits // CFIA // SFCR
Collective Arts are your trusted co-packing partner for every beverage from hoppy IPAs to non-alcoholic soda’s, whether you are an established brand that requires some additional capacity relief or a breaking into the craft beverage industry. We are a grassroots company which fuses craft beverages with the talents of...
Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet
In a recently released report, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) assesses the infrastructure requirements to convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to battery electric. Full electrification would use more than 40 percent of the country’s present electricity generation, with some states needing to generate as much as 60 percent more electricity. Domestic long-haul trucking would […] The post Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0