Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 13th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/13/2022) A powerful storm system will send a cold front through the ArkLaMiss today, bringing severe weather potential back to much of the southern United States. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms later today into tonight. Strong winds...
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 12th
West Monroe, LA – (12/12/22) Severe Weather Potential – Tuesday Dec 13th (Tomorrow) |. An approaching cold front brings the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. Who:. The entire ArkLaMiss has some potential for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday 12/13). The greatest risk of severe weather is...
Winter break camp to take place at Monroe community centers on December 27th through December 30th
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –Families could register their children for winter camp from December 27, 2022, through December 30, 2022. Camps will take place at:. Camps for ages 4 to 12-years-old will take place at Powell, Adler, Benoit, and Robinson Community Centers. Camps for ages 12 to 16-years-old will be...
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
Local 76® Gas Stations host Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl; fuel will be 76 cents per gallon
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local customers can snag gas for 76 cents from the 76 gas stations as the local stations host their second customer appreciation fuel crawl. Local 76 gas stations will offer gas for 76 cents from December 16, 2022, through December 18. The customer appreciation fuel...
Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Powell Street Community Center to host breakfast with Santa Claus
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Santa Claus will be at the Powell Street Community Center for Breakfast. Families will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus, participate in crafts, and much more.
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe. The collision occurred on Interstate 20 close to the Pecanland Mall in Monroe at around 1:23 p.m. Police reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Cash In Swartz (Swartz, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway at Trichel Road, according to LSP. 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 in a Toyota Camry. According to LSP, Higgins struck a GMC truck that was waiting to turn left onto Trichel Road.
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
The Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark.
Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, around 4:10 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Walmart located on Glenwood Drive in reference to shoplifting. Once officers arrived, they made contact with an employee. According to the police, the employee stated that they observed 40-year-old Michael Mapp selecting items from a shelve in […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
