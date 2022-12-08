ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 13th

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/13/2022) A powerful storm system will send a cold front through the ArkLaMiss today, bringing severe weather potential back to much of the southern United States. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms later today into tonight. Strong winds...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, December 12th

West Monroe, LA – (12/12/22) Severe Weather Potential – Tuesday Dec 13th (Tomorrow) |. An approaching cold front brings the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. Who:. The entire ArkLaMiss has some potential for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday 12/13). The greatest risk of severe weather is...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Cash In Swartz (Swartz, LA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway at Trichel Road, according to LSP. 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 in a Toyota Camry. According to LSP, Higgins struck a GMC truck that was waiting to turn left onto Trichel Road.
SWARTZ, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
CALHOUN, LA

