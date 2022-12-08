ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

