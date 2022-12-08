Read full article on original website
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Man charged with attempted murder in South Jersey shooting, cops say
A New Jersey man is facing an attempted murder charge and multiple other offenses in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old male in Lindenwold, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced. Detectives were initially on Nov. 30 at about 11:00 a.m. that a shooting victim was in Berlin, the...
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
Galloway woman released from jail in 2020 crash that killed pedestrian
A Galloway Township woman charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal 2020 hit-and-run was released with conditions Tuesday. Carmen Ruiz called police from her home Sept. 25, 2020, saying she struck an object in the westbound lane of the White Horse Pike on her way home from work at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, according to the affdavit.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Gets 30 Months in Prison for Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not...
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife
An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Five Indicted In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting: Prosecutor
Five men were charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all from Atlantic City, and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both from Millville, were indicted on Tuesday, Dec. 6,, ac…
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
fox29.com
Police looking for man after pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at Frankford intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a driver struck him with his vehicle, then fled the scene last month in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say the suspect was speeding when he fatally hit a 36-year-old pedestrian at Frankford and Glenwood avenues and drove off on November 30.
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
