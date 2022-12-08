Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested for Fighting and Evading Police
An Eastern Kentucky man who is currently behind bars is now facing several charges following a fight with police. Police in Wayne County responded to a call on Ritner Road around 11 pm Saturday night after multiple people called to report of a man and woman who were suspiciously knocking on random doors of homes in the area.
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
Bell County Man Arrested After Fleeing From Custody, Threatened to Shoot Probation Officers
A man from Bell County was arrested on Thursday after he fled from and threatened authorities. Deputies responded to a call at the State Probation and Parole office in Pineville on Thursday to help transport an escaped prisoner that was caught earlier in the day. 34 year old Terry Baker...
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Stolen ATV
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris Pro XD. The vehicle is said to have been stolen from Laurel Ridge Landfill, off of KY 552- in the Lily area, around 6-miles south of London. It was last seen on December 10th at 5:00 PM.
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
No School for the Rest of the Week in Floyd County and Perry County
The school districts in two Eastern Kentucky counties have announced they will close for the remainder of the week. Floyd county schools and Perry County schools both announced they will not be having school for the rest of the week due to widespread illness. According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent...
