pioneerpublishers.com
Concord City Council to Consider Working Group for Homeless Strategic Plan
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — On Dec. 13, the Concord City Council will consider the formation of a Working Group that will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. Concord’s Housing and Economic Development (HED) Committee is recommending that the City form a seven-member group for which five positions will be filled through a recruitment process.
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Three arrested in Concord for DUI
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 12/9/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
Boy dies, man critically wounded in East Oakland double shooting
OAKLAND – A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police. About 15 minutes later dispatchers received a call about two victims of a shooting in the 6700 block of Avenal Avenue, a few blocks from the shooting scene, according to police. Officers went there and located the pair. The victims, both Oakland residents, were tied to the shooting on 68th Avenue, according to police. The boy died on Avenal Avenue and the man was taken to a hospital. The boy's death is 114th slaying in the city this year. No arrests have been made in the case, according to police. The boy's name was not immediately available from the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
Modesto police arrest dozens in crackdown on retail theft during holiday shopping
MODESTO – Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on retail theft.By now, many have seen the brazen haulouts by thieves caught on video. "They just don't want to work," said Henry Robles of Ceres. "They're desperate."In Modesto, police have seen the trend within the city limits, especially near Sisk Road. While shoppers check their lists, the department says its Property Crimes Unit is checking for thieves near stores."They love to do this type of theft everywhere," said Napoleon Napoleon, a shopper. But the department is cracking down by conducting proactive enforcement and using plainclothes detectives.During a two-week span, Modesto...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash
SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform
(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
pioneerpublishers.com
Upgrades improve recycling process at Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — “Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day only,” states the message on the website of Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery Center. The other 363 days of the year, the Loveridge Road center is busy nearly around the clock. Two shifts of workers spend nearly 20 hours a day accepting, sorting, baling and sending out recyclables to purchasers near and far.
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
pioneerpublishers.com
First graders in Concord get warm coats at Knights of Columbus Christmas party
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Warm coats and big smiles marked the Knights of Columbus’ annual Christmas Party this year. The event benefited the kindergarten and first grade classes of Cambridge Elementary School in Concord on Dec. 10. After selecting one of 154 winter coats with help...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site
OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
