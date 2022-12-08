Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow
Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?
I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
Massachusetts Residents, Here’s an Awesome Christmas Light Display and a Tree Sale!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Early Tuesday Morning Fire In Pittsfield Leaves One Injured
According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, one person had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Congress Street in Pittsfield. The PFD reports they got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at...
Which Of The 10 Best Places To Get Cookies In Western Mass. Are Here In The Berkshires?
Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!
Be Careful With This Holiday Purchase–It Might Be Contaminated With Salmonella
Here's another heads-up, Berkshire County! A consumer alert from the Food and Drug Administration regarding a particular holiday treat that many of us buy this time of year--an Advent calendar. According to a media statement from the FDA, the popular east coast discount retailer chain Lidl is announcing a voluntary...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Free: A Berkshire County Musical Tradition Returns This Weekend
The holidays are here and Berkshire County has been loaded up with events to help get people in the spirit. With all of the events taking place over the past couple of weeks, one thing is for sure, nobody can complain that there isn't anything fun and festive to do.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0