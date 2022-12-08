ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow

Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
WBEC AM

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit

With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
TYRINGHAM, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
WBEC AM

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Early Tuesday Morning Fire In Pittsfield Leaves One Injured

According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, one person had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Congress Street in Pittsfield. The PFD reports they got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy