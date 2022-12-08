Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Raises Funds for Make-A-Wish
Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Haivyn Pitchforth chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation as her platform during her reign as Emery County Royalty. She chose this because she has a sister who was recently a Make-A-Wish honoree. Brynlee Pitchforth was given her wish of a lifetime, a trip to London for her and her family.
etvnews.com
Concerns Raised During SEUHD Board Meeting
During the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Board of Health meeting that was hosted in Green River on Nov. 22, a former employee requested to speak during the public comment period. This former employee addressed the board, stating that she was employed by the SEUHD for nearly 30 years. During...
etvnews.com
The Prehistoric Museum Needs Your Help Developing its Strategic Plan
When is the last time you visited the Prehistoric Museum? Whether you are a regular visitor or haven’t been since childhood, we want to hear from you!. Please join us on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a listening session with our Director, Dr. Tim Riley, in the Don Burge Multipurpose Room. Come share your thoughts on what makes a museum great, how we can better serve our community, what we can do to be more inclusive and enhance our role as a community center of learning and science. This is your chance to help shape the future of the past. Everyone is welcome.
etvnews.com
Retiring Emery School Board Member Honored for 32 Years of Service
After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.
etvnews.com
Carbon Fiber the Topic at UAMMI Session
The monthly session for the Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) on Thursday revolved around carbon fiber. This was hosted at the Business and Technical Assistance Center in Price beginning at 11:30 a.m. The topic of conversation was Coal to Carbon Fiber; Facts and Fictions. This was led by...
etvnews.com
Dinos Host Dave Smith Memorial
Over the weekend, Carbon opened its doors for the Dave Smith Memorial. The Dinos had a great showing with wins over American Fork (39-33), Telos Academy (42-30) and Juan Diego (36-24). Their losses were against Monticello (40-29) and San Juan (66-12). Standout grapplers included Parker Holt (138), who went undefeated...
etvnews.com
Craig Louis Curtis
Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, Craig Louis Curtis, age 75, passed away on December 6, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born in Carbon County at the Carbon Hospital in Price, Utah, on December 25, 1946 to George Louis Curtis and Laumarjorie Jewkes Curtis. He was the second child born of four children.
etvnews.com
Emery Public Lands Council Considers Land Uses
The mission statement for Emery County Public Lands Council says, in part, that “its intent and purpose is to aggressively preserve the community heritage of Emery County by vigorously participating in and influencing all public land planning and decision making processes…”. This idea became a topic for discussion...
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Cody is the 14-year-old son of Pam and Jay Howard of Orangeville. School Activities: Rodeo, Honor Society, Quiz Bowl. Future Plans: Go on a mission, go to college and get a job.
etvnews.com
Castle Dale Artist Wins First Place in Show
Jody Gerber of Castle Dale received a first-place award for her oil on linen work titled “He Speaks When All is Still.” This award was presented by the Springville Museum of Art Spiritual and Religious Show. The painting portrays a young girl that is seeking to feel her...
etvnews.com
Pirates Start Weekend Off Right
Green River was home on Friday night to take on Telos. The Pirates had their way with the visitors and quickly went out in front 15-7. The snowball continued from there as the Pirates held Telos to under 10 points in each quarter while averaging over 19 points themselves. They went on to win it 77-29 in dominating fashion.
Comments / 0