When is the last time you visited the Prehistoric Museum? Whether you are a regular visitor or haven’t been since childhood, we want to hear from you!. Please join us on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a listening session with our Director, Dr. Tim Riley, in the Don Burge Multipurpose Room. Come share your thoughts on what makes a museum great, how we can better serve our community, what we can do to be more inclusive and enhance our role as a community center of learning and science. This is your chance to help shape the future of the past. Everyone is welcome.

PRICE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO