Brookridge Heights to host holiday market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will host a holiday market this weekend. 20 vendors from the Marquette area will pack the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers will find a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks can make their own holiday creations. There will also be food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.
Jingle Bell Fun Run races to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners looking for a festive workout this weekend can look forward to a themed fun run in Marquette this weekend. Queen City Running Company will host the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run in conjunction with Perform4Life and MQT Nutrition. The free event will feature the run along Marquette’s bike path and a holiday gathering at Ore Dock Brewing Co. for food and refreshments. Organizers encourage everyone to bring a toy to donate to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club. Christmas sweaters are also encouraged.
Giving back during the holiday season with Yooper’s United
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need this holiday season?. Yooper’s United is running a “Giving Tree” event to get holiday gifts to those in need. To those who may not know, a giving tree is a Christmas tree with ornaments and tags that members of the community can take.
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Match on Main grants awarded to two UP businesses
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 local small businesses around the state that were awarded the Match on Main grant and two of them are in the Upper Peninsula. Great Northern Title in Marquette and Red Jacket Enterprises LLC in Hancock were each awarded $25,000 through Match...
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
Michigan Strategic Fund approves major development projects in Escanaba, Marquette
ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two major development projects in the Upper Peninsula were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday. Escanaba – The MSF Board approved a Billerud Escanaba mill request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone for a period of 15 years.
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - For years, the Swanson family has been giving back to the community with their Big Red Barn Christmas event at their property in Niagara, WI. On Saturday, sounds of families talking and laughing could be heard all around the Swanson property. General admission for this event...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An innovative commercial and residential development planned for Marquette’s north side took a step forward Tuesday. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $3 million performance-based grant to support the Shophouse Park project. Owner and developer David Ollila of Marquette says the grant money will be used to build infrastructure that supports Michigan’s economy.
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
UP Community Colleges react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this semester. There are 31 community colleges in Michigan, but only two in the U.P. The smallest in Michigan is Gogebic Community College (GCC). Its enrollment for fall 2022 is 836 students. “That...
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
