Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions
The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move. Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why […] The post Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Dansby Swanson talking with Giants as free agent market heats up
Dansby Swanson’s camp has reportedly been in contact with the San Francisco Giants as MLB free agency rolls on, per Jon Morosi. San Francisco was of course linked to Aaron Judge prior to his New York Yankees return. Nevertheless, the Giants have plenty of money to spend in free agency. And with shortstop Brandon Crawford […] The post Dansby Swanson talking with Giants as free agent market heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Braves’ hopes of re-signing Dansby Swanson are dwindling
Are the Atlanta Braves going to lose another star player in free agency? A year after losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Anthopoulos’ latest comments don’t bode well for Dansby Swanson’s chances of remaining in Atlanta. “I would say this,” Anthopoulos told MLB Network’s...
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa agrees to 13-year, $350 million contract with Giants
Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, per MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Correa was one of the most enticing free agents on the open market. He’s a former Gold Glove winner and two-time All-Star who’s regarded as one of the most talented shortstops in all of […] The post Carlos Correa agrees to 13-year, $350 million contract with Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short
Following the departure of starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, the Yankees are still looking to plug a huge gap in their rotation. After all, Taillon logged 177.1 innings for New York, the second-most in the team behind only ace Gerrit Cole. While Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino (returning from a severe injury) are still in […] The post Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Twins’ final Carlos Correa offer before pivoting to Dansby Swanson
The Minnesota Twins weren’t able to keep Carlos Correa this offseason, but it wasn’t for their lack of effort. They made a giant bid to re-sign the shortstop, though it wasn’t enough to top what the San Francisco Giants offered him. San Francisco handed Correa a 13-year deal worth $350 million. On the other hand, […] The post RUMOR: Twins’ final Carlos Correa offer before pivoting to Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Julio Urias wins impressive award for second consecutive season
Julio Urias was recently named the winner of the Warren Spahn Award for the second consecutive year, per Jacob Unruh. The award, named after MLB left-handed Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn, is given to the best left-handed pitcher each season. Other stars who’ve previously won the award include Randy Johnson and Urias’ Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw.
The Jose Ramirez reason Josh Bell chose Guardians in free agency
The Cleveland Guardians recently signed 1B Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33M dollar contract. But for Bell, the decision to play in Cleveland was about more than money. Bell revealed the Jose Ramirez-based reason he signed with the Guardians, per the Guardians Twitter account. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to […] The post The Jose Ramirez reason Josh Bell chose Guardians in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh
MLB star shortstop Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh over the weekend. The wedding has led some to believe that Swanson, a free agent, may opt to sign in Chicago with the Cubs with Pugh playing for the Red Stars. Although that is only speculation, it is something worth keeping tabs on. Pugh’s […] The post Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go
William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians double up on free agency pop after Josh Bell deal with Mike Zunino
Catcher Mike Zunino is joining the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In a separate report by Robert Murray of FanSided, it is said that Zunino’s deal with the Guardians is for one year and worth $6 million. Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino and...
RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are still in the conversation of the top landing spots for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. But while the Yankees are indeed looking in the direction of Correa, they have some issues to overcome if they are to successfully acquire him this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed
While the Cleveland Guardians had shown interest in Sean Murphy, the Oakland Athletics decided to deal their star catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Now, there appears to be some clarity on what Cleveland would’ve had to give up to acquire Murphy themselves. Bally Sports in-game reporter Andre Knott spoke about the Guardians efforts […] The post Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
