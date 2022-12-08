ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

WBUR

Hundreds hop on the new MBTA's long awaited Green Line Medford extension

For some people living in Somerville and Medford, Monday's grand opening of five new T stations is already a game changer. Ricardo Madrid, who lives near the Ball Square Station, said the extension will shave about an hour off of his total daily commute to work and eliminate the need for multiple bus transfers.
MEDFORD, MA
WBUR

Why Boston is requiring businesses to turn on TV closed captioning

In case you missed it, here's a look at yesterday's grand opening and what local residents and elected officials are saying about the five new stations.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Gingerbread houses brace for climate change at Boston architecture exhibition

What happens when you give heaps of sugar to a bunch of architects (and a few civilians) and ask them to solve climate change? You get the Boston Society for Architecture's annual gingerbread competition, and a lot of whimsical creations — from a gingerbread brownstone perched on Toblerone pylons, to a frosted duck boat rescuing Boston landmarks from rising seas.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

What to know about the new Green Line Extension branch

After many long years of waiting, the MBTA has completed...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WBUR

Boston proposes ambitious renovation for Franklin Park

The city of Boston is releasing the Franklin Park Action Plan, which outlines a vision for renovating that space for the community. The city has earmarked more than $23 million for the improvements to the largest park in Boston, and also created a $5 million trust for park maintenance. Three...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Natick cop pleads guilty to inappropriately touching dispatcher in incident initially kept secret

A Natick police officer accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a dispatcher in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced Officer James Quilty to three years probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender and stay away from the victim, according to a joint statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's office and Natick police.
NATICK, MA

