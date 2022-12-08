ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

13 Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv as U.S. Mulls Sending Patriot Defense System

Thirteen drones were blasted out of the sky over Kyiv on Wednesday in Russia’s latest airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. Two administrative buildings were damaged in the raid but there have been no immediate reports of injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Iranian-built Shahed drones were shot down, with explosions reported in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the attack had been launched in the dark to make it difficult for the drones to be shot down, but the “air defenses worked well.” It comes as officials in Washington, D.C. consider supplying Ukraine with the sophisticated Patriot air defense system after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for more advanced weapons to protect his citizens. Russian officials warn that such a move will be viewed by the Kremlin as an escalation of the conflict.Read it at Reuters
GV Wire

Zakaria: American Protectionism Could Imperil a Golden Era of Western Unity

The Biden administration has managed to rally large parts of the world to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. The United States has persuaded most of its allies to act forcefully to punish Russia, and many others to at least provide aid to besieged Ukrainian forces and citizens. All this has helped to create a moment of unusual Western unity that could help restore and rebuild the rules-based international system currently under threat.
InsideHook

Journalist Andy Greenwald on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX

To read journalist Andy Greenwald’s new book Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency is to be immersed in a particular corner of crime and punishment. Greenwald, who’s been writing about hackers, cryptocurrency and the dark web for years, expertly chronicles the efforts of law enforcement to use information on the blockchain to track down suspects in a host of criminal cases.
AFP

China says tracking Covid cases 'impossible' as infections soar

China's top health body said Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. But those numbers no longer reflected reality because testing is no longer required for much of the country, China's National Health Commission (NHC) acknowledged on Wednesday.

