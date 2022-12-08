Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv's air defence systems shoot down 10 Russian drones
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Biden does not mention Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in remarks on Brittney Griner swap
President Biden delivered remarks Thursday morning after he confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on her way home
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
It's been nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad.
13 Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv as U.S. Mulls Sending Patriot Defense System
Thirteen drones were blasted out of the sky over Kyiv on Wednesday in Russia’s latest airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. Two administrative buildings were damaged in the raid but there have been no immediate reports of injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Iranian-built Shahed drones were shot down, with explosions reported in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the attack had been launched in the dark to make it difficult for the drones to be shot down, but the “air defenses worked well.” It comes as officials in Washington, D.C. consider supplying Ukraine with the sophisticated Patriot air defense system after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for more advanced weapons to protect his citizens. Russian officials warn that such a move will be viewed by the Kremlin as an escalation of the conflict.Read it at Reuters
U.S. launches space force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
The United States military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday amid rising missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
GV Wire
Zakaria: American Protectionism Could Imperil a Golden Era of Western Unity
The Biden administration has managed to rally large parts of the world to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. The United States has persuaded most of its allies to act forcefully to punish Russia, and many others to at least provide aid to besieged Ukrainian forces and citizens. All this has helped to create a moment of unusual Western unity that could help restore and rebuild the rules-based international system currently under threat.
In a small Russian town, a pensioner's street art denounces Ukraine conflict
BOROVSK, Russia, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.
Journalist Andy Greenwald on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX
To read journalist Andy Greenwald’s new book Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency is to be immersed in a particular corner of crime and punishment. Greenwald, who’s been writing about hackers, cryptocurrency and the dark web for years, expertly chronicles the efforts of law enforcement to use information on the blockchain to track down suspects in a host of criminal cases.
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
China says tracking Covid cases 'impossible' as infections soar
China's top health body said Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. But those numbers no longer reflected reality because testing is no longer required for much of the country, China's National Health Commission (NHC) acknowledged on Wednesday.
