WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WBKO
Local organizations donate food to families across southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two local groups partnered to deliver over 100,000 servings of food to local families suffering from food insecurity this week. Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland collected and delivered the food to nine area schools, which will be distributed to the school’s family resource centers.
WBKO
Ky. Division of Fire Prevention reminds Kentuckians of fire safety during holiday season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The most wonderful time of the year can turn dangerous if you ignore fire safety. As you prepare for the holiday season, the Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention wants you to know that a small fire involving a Christmas tree can grow very quickly. When picking,...
