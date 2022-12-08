ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WBKO

Local organizations donate food to families across southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two local groups partnered to deliver over 100,000 servings of food to local families suffering from food insecurity this week. Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland collected and delivered the food to nine area schools, which will be distributed to the school’s family resource centers.
