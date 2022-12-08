Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.

