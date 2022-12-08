Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Robert Owen Nipper
Robert Owen Nipper, 80, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1942 in Magnolia to the late Huglon Orvis Nipper and Maureen Bridges Nipper. Bob was a life-long member of the Harmony United Methodist Church where he was the...
magnoliareporter.com
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr.
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.
arkadelphian.com
Author makes Arkadelphia part of statewide book tour
It starts with a simple quiz. The participant hears from a list of eight names of African-American Arkansans. If the participant recognizes at least half of them, they pass; if not, they fail. It’s a quiz doled out by author Phyllis Hodges, who’s been on a statewide tour promoting her...
magnoliareporter.com
Windgate Foundation grants of $653,774 will boost SAU's Art and Design Department
The Southern Arkansas University Foundation has received grants totaling $653,774 from the Windgate Foundation. An endowment gift of $500,000 will provide resources to support the growth and innovation within the Department of Art and Design by providing annual resources for tools and technology to elevate instruction. In addition, a bridge...
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktoy1047.com
Suspect arrested in Magnolia shooting
32-year-old Rico Rose was arrested on December 12 by officers with the Magnolia Police Department. Police responded to a call on November 12 that gunfire had broken out in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Demontray Hall dead. Hall had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Robert Ralph O’Dell
Robert Ralph O’Dell, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lake Hamilton Health and Rehabilitation in Hot Springs. Robert was born November 25, 1934 in Waldo. He was a quality control inspector for Koppers/Unit Structures and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was a lover of all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and Arkansas Razorbacks. He enjoyed fishing.
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Magnolia City Council to consider temporary development moratorium due to water issues
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Magnolia City Council will consider adopting an ordinance enacting a temporary development moratorium due to water issues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Magnolia City Council will consider adopting an ordinance implementing a temporary development moratorium due to water issues. The...
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases in region down slightly
Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
