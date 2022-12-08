Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Santa Express Returns to Emery Medical
Santa Claus paid a visit to youngsters in Emery County on Dec. 8 as Emery Medical Center hosted its annual Santa Express event. The medical center, located in Castle Dale, provides this event to local families for free each year. This is a drive-thru event, giving children the opportunity to tell Santa what they would like to find under their tree this Christmas.
etvnews.com
Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Raises Funds for Make-A-Wish
Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Haivyn Pitchforth chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation as her platform during her reign as Emery County Royalty. She chose this because she has a sister who was recently a Make-A-Wish honoree. Brynlee Pitchforth was given her wish of a lifetime, a trip to London for her and her family.
etvnews.com
Retiring Emery School Board Member Honored for 32 Years of Service
After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.
etvnews.com
Concerns Raised During SEUHD Board Meeting
During the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Board of Health meeting that was hosted in Green River on Nov. 22, a former employee requested to speak during the public comment period. This former employee addressed the board, stating that she was employed by the SEUHD for nearly 30 years. During...
etvnews.com
Dinos Host Dave Smith Memorial
Over the weekend, Carbon opened its doors for the Dave Smith Memorial. The Dinos had a great showing with wins over American Fork (39-33), Telos Academy (42-30) and Juan Diego (36-24). Their losses were against Monticello (40-29) and San Juan (66-12). Standout grapplers included Parker Holt (138), who went undefeated...
etvnews.com
Craig Louis Curtis
Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, Craig Louis Curtis, age 75, passed away on December 6, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born in Carbon County at the Carbon Hospital in Price, Utah, on December 25, 1946 to George Louis Curtis and Laumarjorie Jewkes Curtis. He was the second child born of four children.
etvnews.com
Castle Dale Artist Wins First Place in Show
Jody Gerber of Castle Dale received a first-place award for her oil on linen work titled “He Speaks When All is Still.” This award was presented by the Springville Museum of Art Spiritual and Religious Show. The painting portrays a young girl that is seeking to feel her...
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Cody is the 14-year-old son of Pam and Jay Howard of Orangeville. School Activities: Rodeo, Honor Society, Quiz Bowl. Future Plans: Go on a mission, go to college and get a job.
Comments / 0