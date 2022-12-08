Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Stebner appointed to Ninth Circuit Court Judgeship in Riverton
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Daniel Stebner to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Fremont County. Stebner’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Wesley Roberts. Since 2013 Stebner has served as Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney in Fremont County. From...
wrrnetwork.com
Lander football coach resigns
After five seasons as the Lander Valley Tigers’ head football coach John Scott has decided to resign from the position effective immediately. Coach Scott’s Tigers once again made the 3A football playoffs this season, their fifth straight appearance (all under Coach Scott), and once again they lost in the Quarterfinals of the postseason, making Coach Scott and his Tigers 0-5 in playoff games.
