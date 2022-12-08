Oswego man arrested for strangulation and sexual abuse; police find 1,500 bags of heroin positive for fentanyl

Read full article on original website
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
Legislature won’t vote on closing Jamesville jail until 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature reaffirms a vote on the proposed consolidation of Jamesville Correctional Facility and the Onondaga County Justice Center won’t happen until the new year. Chairman James Rowley released a statement Monday about the plan released by Onondaga County...
Upstate Medical University surgeon reflects on mission trip to Ukraine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 months buildings reduced to rubble has been the reality in Ukraine. People there dealing with wounds you can’t see and those you can. “They were hit in the face with a bullet or a piece of shrapnel or some other projectile,” explained Dr. Sherard Tatum, a head and neck, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Upstate Medical University. “That tears up the soft tissue of the face. There’s functional glands in the face, the nerve that moves the face, it tears up the bones.”
Assemblyman Al Stirpe hosting pet supply drive
(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year. From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.
What’s Going Around: December 12, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.
Annual Food for Families Campaign in full swing
(WSYR-TV) — This Friday is the annual Food for Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets and the Food Bank of Central New York. Purchase a breakfast, lunch or dinner “Little Brown Bag of Hope” online or at any Tops register today and support your local food bank. Bags are available for $5, $10 and $20.
The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
CNY weather stays quiet…for now
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek. Woah, it’s cold! We had our coldest morning since early March to start Tuesday!. Yes it’s chilly, but at least the weather is quiet through Wednesday thanks to high...
“The Rollin’ Rust” looking to start music venue in Manlius
(WSYR-TV) — Popular local folk rock band The Rollin’ Rust is aiming to bring live music to Manlius. They want to start ‘The Rollin’ Rust Room’ and are hosting a fundraising event Thursday December 15 at the A.W. Wander from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bridge Street Host Chat – December 13, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik are back hosting together Tuesday and what a day it is to talk Syracuse sports!. The SU Men’s Soccer team captured the program’s first national championship Monday night in a penalty kicks shootout thriller. The two break down what it meant for the city, the university and the program.
