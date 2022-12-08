Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 Beautiful Lubbock Parks To Stroll Through and Burn Off Pesky Holiday Calories
I've spent more time cramming food in my face under a blanket on my couch lately than I'd like to admit. I decided its time to turn over a new leaf and get more active. I've put on some extra pounds this year, and instead of beating myself up about it, or trying some stupid yo-yo diet, I'm just going to commit to walking 10,000 steps each day at a Lubbock park.
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
Family of Injured Lubbock First Responder Asking for Community’s Help
The family of a Lubbock First Responder that was injured in a car accident back on Friday, December 2nd is asking for the community's help. KAMC News reports that Spencer Henry, an AeroCare flight paramedic, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury on top of a spinal cord injury. Spencer's co-worker, Chase Harrison, said:
Lubbock first responder in serious accident; family says they are in need of community support
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday. Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth. Now, on day 11 in […]
Last-Minute Plans: Fun for the Whole Family on Dec. 9 & 10, 2022
With an overcast and chilly Friday evening, what is there to do? Well, bundle up and get the whole family in the car, because on of Lubbock favorite annual events is happening this weekend. Candlelight at the Ranch is a Lubbock tradition that only happens for two nights each year....
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause
Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0