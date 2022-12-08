Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, which is filled with divisional matchups that could have playoff implications. The Los Angeles Rams won in dramatic fashion Thursday night when Baker Mayfield -- who was claimed off waivers two days prior -- led the team to a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give Eagles lead
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Unlike his last trip to the Meadowlands, quarterback Jalen Hurts could do no wrong early against the New York Giants. The highlight: A 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith early in the second quarter to put Philly up 14-0. Facing a fourth-and-7, Hurts dropped back and...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Eagles on to 'way bigger goals' after clinching playoff spot
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Nick Sirianni suggested it hadn't occurred to him that the Philadelphia Eagles had clinched a playoff spot until it was brought to his attention inside the locker room following Sunday's 48-22 romp of the New York Giants. "They said that to me in there and...
Top NFL week 14 Twitter trolls include Eagles, Lions, Bills
Week 14 of the NFL season had seven divisional matchups Sunday. All four AFC North teams played against familiar rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravensdefeated the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs decisively won...
