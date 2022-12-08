ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, which is filled with divisional matchups that could have playoff implications. The Los Angeles Rams won in dramatic fashion Thursday night when Baker Mayfield -- who was claimed off waivers two days prior -- led the team to a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
TENNESSEE STATE
6abc

Eagles on to 'way bigger goals' after clinching playoff spot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Nick Sirianni suggested it hadn't occurred to him that the Philadelphia Eagles had clinched a playoff spot until it was brought to his attention inside the locker room following Sunday's 48-22 romp of the New York Giants. "They said that to me in there and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Top NFL week 14 Twitter trolls include Eagles, Lions, Bills

Week 14 of the NFL season had seven divisional matchups Sunday. All four AFC North teams played against familiar rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravensdefeated the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs decisively won...

Comments / 0

Community Policy