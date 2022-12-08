Read full article on original website
Related
Cepsa and Repsol say fully cooperating with Spain anti-trust investigation
MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spain's two largest oil companies Repsol (REP.MC) and privately owned Cepsa said on Wednesday they were fully cooperating with Spanish anti-trust watchdog on a preliminary investigation recently opened on alleged anti-competitive practices.
Watch: Large tornado swirls through Qatar desert as country hosts World Cup
A large tornado swept through the desert in Qatar this week as the country hosts the 2022 World Cup.
WVNews
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Nazaa'a beat 14 other pure-bred camels in the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant for camels.
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
4 confirmed dead after boat capsizes in English Channel
LONDON (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats swooped to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat that capsized in the freezing water, killing four people, authorities said Wednesday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in comments before Parliament there was a loss of life but offered no specifics. Home Secretary Suella Braverman was expected to update the House of Commons later Wednesday. “After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident. Investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course,″ the government said in a statement. “This is a truly tragic incident.” The U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency coordinated a rescue operation involving the Royal Navy, border officers, Kent police and the French navy. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution also dispatched boats.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe’s France target place in Qatar final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina
France are looking to overcome tournament surprises Morocco in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Qatar - with a place in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out England in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening and are firm favourties against a Morocco side who have stunned Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout-phase so far, in doing so becoming the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The winner of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium will face Argentina after the South American champions comofortably...
Post Register
Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.
Ship hidden beneath Caribbean harbor may be ‘prize’ from American Revolution, experts say
It’s believed the ship was built in 1762.
Comments / 0