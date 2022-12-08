Jerrod Carmichael to Host First Golden Globe Awards After Diversity Scandal

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance on stage during a show headlined by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock on Sunday night in San Francisco—the home of Twitter’s headquarters—but Musk didn’t get the reception he might have hoped for. “Make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said before bringing out the billionaire. In a video of the incident, the crowd at the 18,000-seat Chase Center could be heard erupting in a chorus of boos as Musk took to the stage. “It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said, referring to the mass layoffs Musk has made at Twitter since taking over. Chappelle also got Musk to shout “I’m rich, bitch!” in a twist on the classic Rick James sketch from Chappelle’s Show. A Twitter account that uploaded the clip of Musk being booed was no longer available as of Monday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO