Jerrod Carmichael to Host First Golden Globe Awards After Diversity Scandal

By Matt Wilstein
 5 days ago
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday that comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, marking the beleaguered awards show’s big return to NBC after it was pulled off the air in 2022 amid a scandal surrounding the shady organization’s lack of diversity and questionable ethics . “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.” Carmichael earned an Emmy Award this past year for writing his celebrated HBO special Rothaniel , in which he openly grappled with his decision to come out publicly as a gay man.

Read it at Variety

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
