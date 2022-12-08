Read full article on original website
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
IGN
Eye of the Beast
Eye of the Beast is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures. Prerequisites: Beat...
IGN
Evil West Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide to the Ending of Evil West. This page contains details about the game's final cutscene (spoilers!) and some info on what you can do after the game is finished. Learn more about the Ending of Evil West below:. Before You Finish the Game. Upon completing the...
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
IGN
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Krubis
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to get the Dodge Unit, clear G3 outposts in Zephyr Jungle, and beat the Krubis boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
IGN
The Showbound Tail
The Snowbound Tail is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures. Making your way...
The Characters of Battle Of Olympus: An Intro to The Gods
Hello everyone! In this article, we wanted to discuss some of the characters you will encounter in our game. Today, we’ll introduce you to Zeus, Hades and Metis. We will even share a brief a history lesson on the background of these characters and their roles in Battle Of Olympus so sit back, relax and enjoy.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Season of the Seraph Trailer
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph will be available starting today, December 6, 2022, through February 28, 2023. Watch the thrilling trailer for Season of the Seraph, featuring new seasonal activities, weekly missions that culminate to the discovery of a new Exotic weapon, a brand-new dungeon, some PvP updates, and more. A Ubisoft collaboration brings in-game ornaments to players who can now dress as iconic assassins in Destiny 2. Additionally, annual events such as The Dawning and Moments of Triumph are also back this Season for Guardians to celebrate the holidays.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
The Lords of the Fallen looks way more gruesome than Elden Ring in its new trailer
One of the earliest Souls-likes wants another shot at the genre after eight years
IGN
The Giant's Horn
The Giant's Horn is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN
In Wolf's Clothing
In Wolf's Clothing is a Side Quest in The Witcher 3 that takes place in Skellige. This quest is primarily triggered after the completion of the main quest, Nameless; however, there is another method that can be used to unlock it earlier. This quest guide details everything you need to know about In Wolf's Clothing, including how to unlock the quest, understanding the floodgate switches, and defeating the werewolf found in the garden.
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
IGN
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - Official Announcement Trailer
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
Flight of the Fallen King
Flight of the Fallen King is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
