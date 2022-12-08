ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle showed Archie a photo of 'Grandma Diana' on the wall in their home: 'Hey, Grandma'

By Rebecca Cohen,Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0gI2_0jbsmkZn00
Meghan Markle holds baby Archie in his nursery.

"Harry and Meghan" docuseries on Netflix

  • Meghan Markle held up baby Archie to a photo of Princess Diana in the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.
  • "Hey, Grandma," Meghan said to Archie and the photo. "That's your Grandma Diana."
  • In the same segment, Prince Harry discussed how much Meghan reminds him of his mother.

In a video clip from Netflix's new "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, Meghan Markle shows baby Archie a photo of Princess Diana that was hung up on the wall in his nursery.

Volume I of the Netflix series premiered on Thursday, offering insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story and their experience as senior members of the royal family.

The series also showed peeks of the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet.

For instance, in episode one, Meghan shows Archie a photo of Princess Diana on his bedroom wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXxgD_0jbsmkZn00
Archie looks at a photo of Princess Diana.

Netflix

"Who's that?" Meghan said to a babbling Archie, holding him up to a framed portrait of Princess Diana.

"Hey, Grandma," Meghan said as Archie reached out and touched the photo, "That's your Grandma Diana."

Prince Harry spoke about intentionally putting a photo of his mother in Archie's room in the Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See" in 2021.

He said "grandma" was one of Archie's first words because of the photo.

"I put a photo up in [Archie's] nursery and it was one of the first words he said, out from mama, papa, it was then grandma," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in the 2021 docuseries. "Grandma Diana. It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, makes me really sad because she should be here."

Diana died in 1997 in a car crash when she was just 36.

Before the clip of Archie and Meghan in "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry shared how much Meghan reminds him of his mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIDvc_0jbsmkZn00
Prince Harry with Princess Diana in 1987.

AP/John Redman

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom," Harry said. "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

Harry then acknowledged there were always going to be people who "fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it," referring to exiting his role as a senior member of the royal family following his marriage to Meghan .

"But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry continued. "Especially after what happened to my mom. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Volume II of "Harry & Meghan" airs on December 15.

