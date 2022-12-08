ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. When they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days

UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday.  The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
bkreader.com

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect

A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy