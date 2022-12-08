Read full article on original website
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. When they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP […]
bkreader.com
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
An NYPD warehouse containing years of DNA evidence and impounded cars went up in flames
An FDNY official said firefighters were "overwhelmed by the amount of fire" at the Brooklyn NYPD facility. At least eight people were injured.
Suspect in shooting of NYPD officer during Staten Island drug raid posts bond for release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man charged with shooting a detective during a drug raid in New Springville has been released from police custody after posting half a million dollars for bail. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany of charges in connection with the Jan. 20 incident,...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Man charged with murder for stabbing death of man, 28, during dispute in the Bronx
Police arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man with a small screwdriver in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 25 years to life for the death of his 8-year-old son
A former officer with the New York Police Department was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty last month of murder in the second degree related to the death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days
UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday. The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus
A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect
A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
