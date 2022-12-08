ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dream join many to welcome release of Brittney Griner

By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5nGI_0jbslyeW00

The Atlanta Dream welcomed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday.

Russia freed Griner in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

A statement from the Dream to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution read: “We are all relieved to hear that after 294 days of wrongful detainment, Brittney Griner is finally coming home. Our hearts are with our sister and her family as she begins her healing journey.

“Welcome home, BG.”

Griner was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July. She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She was given a nine-year prison sentence Aug. 4 and was recently moved to a prison camp.

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, is one of 11 women to win an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA championship, a FIBA World Cup gold medal and a WNBA championship. She is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time WNBA scoring champion, a three-time All-WNBA first-team player, a three-time All-WNBA second-team player, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2013 and a member of the WNBA 25th anniversary team in 2021.

Griner played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the WNBA offseason and was a three-time Russian League champion.

The WNBA and the NBA also released statements on the release of Griner.

From WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: “There has not been a day over the past 10 months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”

From NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: “Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we’re thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends. We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney’s unjust circumstances.”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TODAY.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home

Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.
TEXAS STATE
People

Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
New York Post

Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk

Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the precious moment Cherelle Griner learned Brittney Griner was finally on her way home

It has been a long time coming for the Griner family since Russian authorities wrongfully detained Brittney Griner over vape cartridges. The sports world was overtaken with joy when news broke that the Mercury center would finally be returning home after finally Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. It certainly came at a heavy cost and is considered controversial by some, but it was worth it. An American who has been wronged is finally returning home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brittney Griner immediately dunked while playing basketball for first time in nearly 10 months

After spending a horrifyingly long time in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally returned home to the United States. The former WNBA champion was held in Russian captivity for nearly 300 days after Russian customs found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but rumors of a prisoner swap proved to be accurate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Player's Brittney Griner Decision

WNBA players have competed overseas for years. However, that may change due to Brittney Griner's situation. Back in February, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport. She was detained in Russia until the United States agreed to a prisoner swap in December. While on "CNN This Morning," Napheesa Collier of...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
