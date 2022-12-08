ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Wet and mild weather expected through mid-December

By Ashley Shook, Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkDbS_0jbslg0g00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It finally dried out Thursday but it has been a pretty wet and mild start to December.

Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 41 degrees this time of year and the average low temperature is 26 degrees. The 8 to 14-day temperature outlook is calling for cooler-than-average temperatures across most of the country but it is expected to be warmer than average for the Northeast.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0jbslg0g00

The 8 to 14-day precipitation outlook is calling for wet conditions over the west, dry over the Ohio Valley, and wetter than average for New England. In fact, we may even see some snow by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNAW 94.7

By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow

Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS News

Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

BOSTON - The chilly weather continues - it looks like much of the next few weeks will be colder than average across New England and the entire country. Tuesday will be quiet weather-wise, and if you are up really late or conversely up really early Wednesday you may see a few shooting stars from the Geminid meteor shower.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️

Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for Sunday night for accumulating snow that will make for slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 a.m. Monday. The snow will come down...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy