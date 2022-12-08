Rest of the NL West: Winter Meetings Edition

What did the Diamondbacks and their divisional rivals do during the Winter Meetings?

The Diamondbacks walked away from the 2022 Winter Meetings without much fanfare, which isn't unusual compared to past seasons . Of the 27 major moves the D-backs made in the off-season after the 2017-2022 seasons, 18 came after the Winter Meetings.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Acquistions: None

Departures: None

The D-backs were linked to a couple former Red Sox players, catcher Christian Vázquez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts , and Athletics catcher Sean Murphy . In fact, Arizona's interest in Bogaerts may have contributed towards raising the price for a Padres team desperate to make a splash. San Diego ended up signing the 30-year-old shortstop to an 11-year, $280 million contract. That was not too far off from Jack Sommers' prediction of $300 million . Vázquez reportedly has three to four-year offers on the table.

Addressing the Sean Murphy rumors last night , D-backs general manager Mike Hazen indicated they aren't anywhere close to a trade. Arizona has a surplus of controllable outfielders with solid hit tools and the ability to play above-average defense at all three spots as well as controllable starting pitching. Both of those would be enticing to Oakland for a potential deal, although Hazen seemed to indicate that he wanted to hold onto his young pitching prospects.

So while a deal is not imminent, it's possible that they made some headway on a couple players and may make a trade between now and when pitchers and catchers report on February 15th. One such example is the Starling Marte deal in January 2020, in which discussions began in the Winter Meetings but came together not too long after the new year.

Colorado Rockies

Acquisitions: RHP Jeff Criswell, INF Cole Tucker

Departures: RHP Chad Smith, RHP Carlos Estévez

The Rockies made one trade, sending reliever Chad Smith to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for RHP Jeff Criswell. Criswell was a teammate with D-backs rookie Tommy Henry at Michigan and selected in the second round in the 2020 draft.

They signed former Pirate and Diamondback infielder Cole Tucker to a minor league deal. Tucker was a former first round pick and top prospect in the Pirates system before getting claimed by the D-backs on waivers and spent the remainder of the 2022 season at Triple-A Reno. They also took RHP Kevin Kelly from Cleveland and traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.

The Rockies are reportedly exploring the center field market, ideally a left-handed hitter who can play good defense. They're likely priced out in the Brandon Nimmo market, as Nimmo is likely to command a big contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Acquisitions: None

Departures: SS Trea Turner, LHP Andrew Heaney, OF Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers typically don't attack the market early in the off-season, as they'd rather wait until the dust to settle before making their big moves. They also lost shortstop Trea Turner, lefty Andrew Heaney, and center fielder Cody Bellinger sign with other teams. Like the Rockies, the Dodgers are reportedly exploring the center field market. It will only be a question of when, not if, the Dodgers are able to make that one key move to bolster their roster.

The Dodgers have holes in center field, shortstop, and starting pitching depth. They are reportedly out on pursuing Carlos Correa, as they're worried about potential backlash from fans. Correa was a big player on the 2017 sign-stealing Astros team that defeated the Dodgers in that year's World Series. They are linked to former Met Seth Lugo as a potential back-end starter who can pitch in and out of the bullpen.

Hanging over the Dodgers off season plans is the fate of Trevor Bauer. If his suspension is overturned not only will the team owe him $60 million in back salary, but that pushes them over the Luxury Tax threshold and the total tab for LA would be $100 million, as estimated by the LA Times. Resolution may not come until after the first of the year, but this could be a factor in just how much they're willing to spend this off season.

San Diego Padres

Acquisitions: SS Xander Bogaerts

Departures: None

Coming off a National League Championship Series appearance, the Padres were looking to make a big free agent splash to bolster their lineup. They were aggressive in both the Trea Turner and Aaron Judge sweepstakes late but ultimately came up empty. Eventually they pivoted towards Bogaerts and signed the former Red Sox to an 11-year, $280 million contract. That is a steep price to pay for a 30-year-old shortstop and the type of deal the Padres could look back on with regret if they don't get a World Series title in the next couple seasons. The Padres are also reportedly in on Seth Lugo.

San Francisco Giants

Acquisitions: OF Mitch Haniger

Departures: None

The Giants were one of the most aggressive suitors for Judge as well, but saw Judge re-sign with the Yankees. They were able to pivot towards signing outfielder Mitch Haniger as a nice consolation prize for three years, $43.5 million. The former Diamondback and Brewer has struggled to stay healthy in his career, but has been an impact player when in the lineup. He's two years removed from a 39 home run season with the Mariners and owns a career 123 OPS+ and 15.4 bWAR in his career. Given he'll be entering his Age 32 season and has a history of injuries, that contract could become a problem in a heartbeat. The Giants are also reportedly interested in catcher Christian Vázquez and lefty Sean Manaea.