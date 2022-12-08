Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it will open its 10 th multiclient distribution center in the greater Chicago area in early January. The nearly 550,000-square-foot facility in North Aurora, Ill. will primarily serve shippers of consumer-packaged goods, including food and beverage, health and beauty, and household products, as well as general retail merchandise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005098/en/ Ryder continues to build on its multiclient warehousing offering in the Chicagoland area, announcing it will open a 10th distribution center in the key logistics hub for consumer-packaged goods. (Photo: Business Wire)
