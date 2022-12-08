TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-05-11-12-13-14-16-18-20-24

(one, three, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-06-08-10-12-14-15-18-22-24

(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-09-10-13-15-16-20-23-24

(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

09-11-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24

(nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 5

08-12-16-24-26

(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

1-7-6-1, FIREBALL: 9

(one, seven, six, one; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

1-4-6-5, FIREBALL: 1

(one, four, six, five; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

5-0-9-5, FIREBALL: 5

(five, zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Night

2-1-3-4, FIREBALL: 6

(two, one, three, four; FIREBALL: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-9-2, FIREBALL: 3

(three, nine, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-8, FIREBALL: 7

(two, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

1-7-8, FIREBALL: 3

(one, seven, eight; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Night

1-0-4, FIREBALL: 8

(one, zero, four; FIREBALL: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Two Step

05-14-23-32, Bonus: 34

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000