TX Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
All or Nothing Day
01-03-04-05-11-12-13-14-16-18-20-24
(one, three, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-06-08-10-12-14-15-18-22-24
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-04-05-09-10-13-15-16-20-23-24
(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
09-11-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24
(nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Cash 5
08-12-16-24-26
(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Daily 4 Day
1-7-6-1, FIREBALL: 9
(one, seven, six, one; FIREBALL: nine)
Daily 4 Evening
1-4-6-5, FIREBALL: 1
(one, four, six, five; FIREBALL: one)
Daily 4 Morning
5-0-9-5, FIREBALL: 5
(five, zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: five)
Daily 4 Night
2-1-3-4, FIREBALL: 6
(two, one, three, four; FIREBALL: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-9-2, FIREBALL: 3
(three, nine, two; FIREBALL: three)
Pick 3 Evening
2-1-8, FIREBALL: 7
(two, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)
Pick 3 Morning
1-7-8, FIREBALL: 3
(one, seven, eight; FIREBALL: three)
Pick 3 Night
1-0-4, FIREBALL: 8
(one, zero, four; FIREBALL: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Two Step
05-14-23-32, Bonus: 34
(five, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
