New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations
Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
The Spice House in Chicago: Your Ultimate Destination for Elevated Holiday Cooking
The Spice House in Chicago is a unique and essential destination for anyone looking to take their holiday cooking to the next level. This family-owned business has been providing the finest and freshest spices for over 60 years, and their expertise and passion for spices is unmatched. Spices have played...
Chicago Cop On Vacation Accused of Whizzing in Ice Machine
It's not easy being a police officer. Keep that in mind as I share the story of a Chicago cop who was apparently a little too relaxed on vacation as he's been accused of doing things into an ice machine that should not be done. Don't blame me for this...
A ‘Santa Pub Crawl’ Had an Illinois Man Tossed Face First Into a Store Window
A few years back there was a "Santa Pub Crawl" in Chicago, that ended with a man thrown face first into the storefront window of a comic book store. Let's turn the page and see what else happened. DNAINFO. Back in 2012 the "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl was...
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year
On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Bret Michaels Brings ‘Parti Gras 2023′ to Tinley Park, Illinois July 29th! Awesome!
Bret Michaels promised this to us over the summer, now it's coming true..."Bret Michaels Parti Gras 2023 - Nothing But a Good Vibe Music Festival" is ready to rock! BRETMICHAELS. When Bret was here over the summer, he talked with us on 96.7 The Eagle about his plans for 2023...Parti...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America
I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area
There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
