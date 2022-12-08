CBOE - Free Report) (effective Oct 17, 2017, CBOE Holdings, Inc. came to be known as Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading.Organic growth remains a key strength at Cboe Global and plans to invest approximately $23-$26 million in organic growth initiatives in 2022. It eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets and projects organic net revenue growth to be 14% to 16% in 2022. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of CBOE have outperformed the industry in a year. Cboe Global Markets enjoys strong liquidity position despite cash outlays to enhance operating leverage. Strong liquidity not only mitigates balance sheet risks but also paves the way for an accelerated capital deployment. Optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, strategic acquisitions, strength in its proprietary products and prudent capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

