Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
5-0-9-5, FIREBALL: 5
(five, zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: five)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
5-0-9-5, FIREBALL: 5
(five, zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0