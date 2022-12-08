ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

5-0-9-5, FIREBALL: 5

(five, zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

