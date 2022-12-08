Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Related
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
WSFA
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery investigation. According to the BPD, on Saturday, Dec. 10, West Precinct officers were dispatched to EZ Comm (2254 Bessemer Road) on a report of a theft. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
3 shot during morning altercation at Bessemer home
An altercation at a Bessemer home Monday morning left three people shot. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Southgate Lane in Bessemer. Lt. Christian Clemons two men and a woman sustained injuries. They were taken to area hospitals, and all are...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wvtm13.com
Army vet shot and injured after trying to stop car break-in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Army vet was shot in front of his apartment building on Sunday after he saw four people trying to break into his neighbor’s car. He’s recovering now but he hopes to use his story to encourage his neighbors to be more mindful of their daily routines.
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
16 injured, 2 in critical condition following exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department confirmed Monday that the number of people injured in an exhibition driving crash Friday night has been increased to 16. According to BPD spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald, the accident happened when the driver of a car was “doing donuts” at John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road when they […]
wvtm13.com
Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death
ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
wbrc.com
Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
Carscoops
16 Injured, Including A Five-Year-Old, In Alabama Street Racing Incident Involving Dodge Charger
One person has been detained, and 16 injured, following the events of an illegal car exhibition that took place on the evening of Friday, December 9. Sadly, a five-year-old boy is among the injured, according to local news . The accident took place on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club...
Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
ABC 33/40 News
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer
A train conductor trainee is dead after an early morning accident in Bessemer. According to police and the Jefferson County Coroner, 43-year-old Walter James Griffin III was killed when a metal beam that was sticking out of a passing freight car hit the cab of Griffin's locomotive. Norfolk Southern released...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
Comments / 0