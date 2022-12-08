Read full article on original website
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
William “Bill” Knock, 90, of Sanborn Formerly of Melvin
Memorial services for 90-year-old William “Bill” Knock of Sanborn, formerly of Melvin, will be Friday, December 16th, at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Melvin with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Clay County Fair CEO Recognized With Iowa Fair Association Award
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair is no stranger to recognition, including awards from the State and International Level and Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons has recently been honored for his dedication to the fair. Association of Iowa Fairs Executive Director Tom Barnes shared some of what he...
Complicated Forecast Has Potential For Tough Travel
Sioux Falls, SD (KICD)– It appears as though Mother Nature is winding up for another big punch of winter weather over the next several days with this round looking to be more complicated that the snow system last week. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted...
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/12/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Girls Basketball scores from last night. Spirit Lake hosted Forest City and would fall 57-53. Spirit Lake falls to 4-3 while Forest City is now 2-3. Spirit Lake will face Cherokee in Lakes Conference play on Friday December 16th. Emmetsburg would welcome West Hancock to town. The E-Hawks jumped out to a 12 point halftime lead and would hold off the Eagle comeback in the second half to win 51-45. Emmetsburg improves to 4-2 while West Hancock drops to 2-4. The E-Hawks will face Twin Lakes Conference foe South Central Calhoun on Friday December 16th.
