Kimballton, IA

CAM girls host Exira-EHK in big, early season matchup

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Anita) It’s CAM hosting Exira-EHK Friday night on KSOM. The girl/boys doubleheader will also be streamed live HERE.

The CAM girls have responded well from their first loss of the season. After a 57-37 setback to Woodbine, the Cougars have won two in a row and outscored opponents 137-51. Coach Joe Wollum admits his team is operating at, “A pretty high level right now. Hopefully we can continue to shoot the ball well. That makes everything easier when the ball is going in the hoop. Hopefully we can execute at a high level. We are going to see a very good Exira-EHK Spartan team here, really going to test us.”

CAM will have their first of two regular season meetings against an Exira-EHK program that they haven’t beat since December of 2018. “The biggest challenge is they are going to throw a variety of defenses at you. We have to be prepared to know what we want to get into once we see each defense. They are going to press us. We have to take care of the ball.” Wollum says, “We can’t leave any shooters open. They are going to knock down some three’s, but we have to try and limit that the best we can and limit them to one shot.”

CAM had a lot of returning talent from last year and that has led to a quick start. “Things we are doing better is handling the ball better against pressure. Eva Steffensen has really improved her outside shot. Free-throw percentage has gone up quite a bit for our team as well.”

Eva Steffensen averages 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Kiera Nichols is contributing 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals a contest while shooting 58% from the field.

Pregame coverage starts at around 5:45 with the girls contest scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m.

