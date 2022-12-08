ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, bench Marcus Mariota

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons will bench veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and start rookie Desmond Ridder when they return from their Week 14 bye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BltVw_0jbsjjRb00
The Atlanta Falcons selected former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Sources told NFL Network , The Athletic and ESPN about the move Thursday morning. Ridder was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Mariota, 29, completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts this season for the Falcons. The former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback also led the Falcons to a 5-8 record to start the season.

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, completed 62.6% of his passes for 15,656 yards, 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions in his previous 87 NFL appearances.

Ridder completed 34 of 56 passes for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason for the Falcons.

The Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 18 at the Caesars Superdome at New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn vs. Georgia State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday's game

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers host Georgia State on Wednesday night at Neville Arena, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Auburn returns to Neville Arena after suffering its first loss of the season, falling to Memphis last Saturday, 82-73. The Tigers welcome Georgia State in hopes to bounce back from an unusually poor performance defensively.
AUBURN, AL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy